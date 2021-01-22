BUCKS COUNTY >> The YMCA of Bucks County has announced an unprecedented partnership with YMCA associations from throughout the northeast United States to provide health and virtual wellness opportunities.
In September and in the wake of pandemic closures, YMCA of Bucks County launched their virtual wellness program to meet the needs of their members who wanted to workout and engage YMCA instructors anytime and from anywhere, especially from home.
After the successful launch of the platform, word of the program spread quickly throughout the national YMCA community with other associations almost immediately expressing interest in being a part of the groundbreaking platform.
The result of the new collaboration is Y Wellness 24/7 which will provide over 150 live, weekly classes and 100s of classes on-demand all taught by caring, motivating YMCA instructors. These instructors come from twenty-nine YMCA associations with countless branches across Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts with more ‘opting in’ weekly.
The platform provides live and on-demand classes in training, mindfulness, nutrition, and stress management. With the Y collaboration, cycling, Tai Chi, dance jam, country heat, cardio sculpt, bootcamp, and licensed classes like Rumble, PIYO, and Turbo Kick.
As an added benefit, Y members with Y Wellness 24/7 can also access 1000s of additional on-demand classes from health and wellness leaders nationwide. Plus, over the next couple of months, the collaboration of Ys will be adding more classes for seniors and children and families, including youth sports and play classes.
“We are so pleased to partner with YMCAs from across the northeast region. As partners we can accomplish more and provide more at-home health and wellness options to our communities together,” said Trish Feinthel, chief operations officer at YMCA of Bucks County.
Since the March pandemic shut down, the Y has made it their mission to meet community needs in new ways. The expansion of their virtual wellness platform is another step toward serving YMCA members from across the region.
YMCA of Bucks County is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all. Annually, the Y serves nearly 60,600 members and participants at its five member branches, six youth education centers, and eight camp locations across Bucks County.
YMCA of Bucks County provides $5 million of community impact annually in the form of financial assistance to individuals and families in need and free programming for veterans, cancer survivors, older adults and more.