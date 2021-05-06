YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Applause and cheers filled the air as the 2,100 mile Carry the Load East Coast Memorial Relay arrived in town on Wednesday to an enthusiastic welcome.
The small band of walkers, including several Yardley Borough residents who joined the leg from Washington Crossing to Yardley Borough, were escorted into town by Chief Joseph Kelly and the Yardley Borough Police Department.
The East Coast relay, which stepped off in West Point, New York, is on its way to Texas and is scheduled to arrive in Dallas in time for Memorial Day.
Along its journey, the relay is drawing attention to and publicly recognizing the nation's heroes, from members of the emergency services (fire, police and emergency medical technicians) to the U.S. Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day for others.
It's also spreading the true meaning of Memorial Day as a time to remember the men and women of the US Armed Forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefields of history, saying thank you to the nation's veterans and carrying the load for those who are no longer able to do so.
Yardley Borough Mayor Chris Harding was the first to personally greet the walkers as they marched into the intersection of Delaware and East Afton avenues where they found a small, but enthusiastic crowd cheering them on before the backdrop of a giant American flag flying from a Yardley-Makefield fire truck.
While this year’s event was on the low key side due to the pandemic, the enthusiasm shown by those in attendance was infectious.
Among the local walkers was David Appelbaum of Experience Yardley, who made the four mile trek from Washington Crossing to Yardley Borough. Others, including Mayor Harding, joined the relay in Yardley Borough for the 45-mile Walk to Center City Philadelphia and beyond.
For the past eight years, Harding has organized a rally at the Veterans Monument at the foot of East Afton Avenue to welcome the relay to town as a prelude to Memorial Day.
“It’s been a bunch of years since we’ve been with Carry the Load,” said Harding. “And I was thinking this morning that a lot of things have changed. The route that they originally took didn’t come here. That’s changed. Our lives have changed with COVID.
“What hasn’t changed is that unfortunately we are still losing amazing men and women in our Armed Forces and from our emergency services providers,” he continued. “What hasn’t changed is Carry the Load has shown up here in Yardley Borough for the past eight years and I am sure that will continue.
“What also hasn’t changed is Yardley Borough’s commitment to honor these men and women as they come through and also to restore the meaning back to Memorial Day,” said Harding. “I am super proud of Yardley Borough and happy to be able to stand here. We’re going to take an incredible journey over the next 18 or 20 hours as we try to make it as far as we can. We will see where we go.”
Harding joined the walk at Yardley, choosing to “Carry the Load” for First Lieutenant Travis Manion, USMC, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol in 2007 while serving in Iraq.
Travis, his fellow Marines, and Iraqi Army counterparts were ambushed while searching a suspected insurgent house. The Doylestown Marine led a counterattack against the enemy forces, but was fatally wounded by an enemy sniper while aiding and drawing fire away from his wounded comrades.
His selfless actions allowed every member of his patrol to survive. For his actions, he was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star with Valor.
To honor his memory, the mayor carried Manion’s name with him as he walked 45 plus miles from Yardley to Center City Philadelphia with the East Coast Relay of Carry the Load. His goal was to make it to Delaware.
This is the eighth year Harding has spearheaded a rally for the organization and its Memorial Day message, which he holds close to his heart.
Harding literally stumbled across the group nine years ago when he saw Bill Driscoll walking on River Road carrying an American flag. He rolled down his car window and asked what he was doing.
Since that chance encounter, the mayor has made it his goal to give the group a warm Yardley reception and to raise money in support of the cause. This year he was able to present the organization with a $5,000 check on behalf of the people of Yardley.
“Next year will be the 10th year of Carry the Load,” said Driscoll, the founder of the national relay. “The day we get done the relay this year in Dallas we will start planning next year. I’ve been blessed to travel all over the world and when people ask me about Carry the Load, I tell them Yardley, Pennsylvania. This is how you do it. Carry on and carry the Load,” he shouted.
Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by the military, veterans, first responders and their families.
It carries out its mission by holding four national relays - west coast, east coast, Midwest and mountain states covering 15,000 miles. The relays culminate on Memorial Day weekend in Dallas, Texas, with a Memorial March.
Carry the Load was founded in 2011 as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. It has since expanded its mission to honor the nation's heroes 365 days a year.