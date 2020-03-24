Back in 1969 Will Reeser did more than found the Council Rock swim program. He started a winning tradition that has featured many a stellar athlete for close to fifty years. Dominic Edwards, a junior at Council Rock North, leads the present group of dedicated souls who have continued coach Reeser’s noble vision.
Faced with a decision as to which sport to choose Dom opted, at age six, to go the aqua route. “I started with Spirit swimming which doesn’t exist anymore. I switched to CHY and then to Hamilton. It took off from there. I always loved it.”
Dom’s love of swimming speaks to the very philosophy stressed by coach Reeser. “Honestly, I love all the work that goes into it. It’s a really hard sport and a ton of work. But that feeling of doing your best time at a meet after all the hours you’ve put into it is an amazing feeling. It’s nothing I’ve experienced doing other sports. That is what keeps me going.”
A swimmer’s world is a non-stop affair. Three days a week at 5:45 in the morning they face a good hourlong workout either in the pool or in the weight room. Dom estimates he logs about two miles of swimming in these high intensity sessions. After class they return to the natatorium for another hour and a half session which stresses technique, sprinting and endurance.
The high work ethic has paid dividends for the Council Rock Program. This season alone, both the boys and girls captured championships in the Suburban One League, National Conference. The girls led by Ellie Brandbergh and Abby Henderson won five out of 12 first place medals. The boys spearheaded by Dom’s stellar performance also took first in five events.
A selfless team player, Dom valued the effort of this year’s Indian squad. “Going into this year we had lot of seniors that graduated. We definitely needed some guys to step up and we got a lot of contributions from guys we didn’t expect to. We just got really close to
each other. It was one of the more special groups I’ve been a part of.”
The uniqueness of the squad manifested itself in concrete results. “We finished fourth in the districts. We had three relays qualify for districts and even states. That was the first time in Council Rock North history that we had three relays qualify for states.”
Dom attributes a good deal of the success to Coach Brian Johnson. “Our coach deserves a lot of the credit this year. Coach Johnson was very creative in how he set the lineups, giving everyone an opportunity to really prove themselves and get to their best come February and March.”
One swimmer the coach undoubtedly had total faith in was Dom. A solid all-around competitor he particularly excels at the 200 IM and 500 Free. In addition to winning the SOL’s in both events, Don took third in the District One 200 IM with a time of 1:53. 60. He won the District 500 freestyle in a time of 4:3.25.
Not one to rest on his laurels Dom went on to place fourth in 200 IM at the PIAA state meet. He recorded a time of 1:50.93. He also finished sixth in 500 free, recording a time of 4:34.85.
Dom’s success in the grueling 200 IM is not surprising. It’s his favorite event. “My first and my best event is the 200 IM. I don’t necessarily have that week of a stroke so that benefits me there, nor do I have a dominant stroke. The 200 is my distance. It’s not a total sprint but you have to definitely be at a high pace to compete at that high a level. All the turns and transitions are very important. I really focus on my turns and my underwaters.”
Experience has helped Dom develop a working strategy for this event. “The key to the backstroke is the underwaters. You can get a lot of power from underwaters in the backstroke. I also try to have a nice fast turnover with my hands. For the butterfly I like to stay long and use my height to my advantage. You don’t want to get yourself tired for the rest of the race. You need to stay at about 90 percent effort.”
With the race half over Dom knows to turn on the speed. “The breaststroke is where I start going all out. You’re half way done the race. Your breaststroke is tiring. I try to throw my shoulders forward and generate as much momentum going forward as I can. I’ll just try to ride that. That leaves the free. That is just everything you have left, which at that point may not be a lot. My secret is to always focus on the kick.”
Having completed the 200 IM Dom then sets his sights on another rigorous event, the 500 freestyle. “The 500 is totally switching from the IM. With my 500 I usually take the first 200 nice and long, kind of an easy speed. Then I usually build the last 300. It’s not as complicated as a lot of people make it. I really just trust my training in that race.”
Unfortunately for this year’s competitors the whole PIAA State Meet had to be shortened. The final standings were based on preliminary times with many of the athletes still pacing themselves for a championship showdown that never happened. “I was definitely disappointed. I personally had saved up for the finals. I felt I had a lot more time to drop at night. I’m still a junior so I kept my head high because I know I’ll be back again next year.”
Dom’s attitude epitomizes the whole Council Rock swimming spirit. Set your goals high and then work hard to achieve them! Success will undoubtedly follow.