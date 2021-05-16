NEWTOWN >> State Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, honored Council Rock North High School senior and tennis standout Amelia Honer on May 11 with a proclamation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Warren made the presentation on the same courts where Honer made school history by winning back-to-back PIAA state championships in girls tennis.
A small gathering, including members of the Council Rock North boys baseball team, stood nearby in a show of support.
“Today we celebrate an accomplishment that took years of training, preparation and perseverance,” Warren said. “Amelia Honer has been among the top high school tennis players in the state since she entered Council Rock North. In this, her senior year, she made school history and won the state championship for a second time.”
Honer won her second PIAA District 1 Class 3A Girls Singles Tennis championship in the fall of 2020 by defeating Mia Gorman from Bethel Park High School in a match score of 7 to 6 and 6 to 2. She further distinguished herself by winning the PIAA District 1 Class 3A Girls Singles Tennis Title during the 2020 season.
A year earlier, Honer defeated Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James, 6-1, 6-2, in November 2019 to claim her first tennis state championship.
“Amelia is truly deserving of recognition and praise for utilizing her exceptional abilities with diligence and for her tenacious pursuit of athletic excellence,” reads the proclamation. “Her hard work and training have made her a distinguished athlete who has earned the respect and admiration of her coaches, team members, family and fellow citizens.”
Amelia was joined at the North tennis courts by coach Linda Morrin, assistant coach Mike Kusters and her personal coach, Jason Kater of the Northampton Township Tennis and Fitness Club. Her parents, Max and Hayes, were also there to cheer Amelia on.
“Amelia has been the heart and soul of the Council Rock North tennis program for the past four years,” said Morrin.
Honer made history in 2019 as the first Council Rock North girl to win a singles state tennis championship. She also competes in United States Tennis Association Junior Tournaments.
“It’s inspiring to recognize a champion from our community,” Warren said. “Congratulations to Amelia, her parents, her coaches and her teammates for putting in all the work to win two state championships.”
Honer will continue her education in the fall at the University of California Santa Barbara where she will be playing tennis for the Gauchos and majoring in Global Studies.
“I am super excited and very thankful for the opportunity to continue playing tennis in college and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way,” she said.