HARRISBURG >> The PIAA Board of Directors on August 21 voted to permit fall sports to begin on Monday, August 24 based on local school decisions.
“The board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally, allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor,” said the PIAA board in a press release. “As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the board believes that through each member schools’ adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue.”
According to the PIAA, the board of directors “has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us. We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants.”
The PIAA said it’s committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible.
The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions, if needed.
The PIAA also released its updated start dates for the fall of 2020, which is attached to this article.