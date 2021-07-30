NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> With a parade of fire trucks and EMS responders Northampton Township on July 28 welcomed home the Northampton Bombers as the Pennsylvania Prep Legion State Champions.
“We brought them home in style with red lights flashing and sirens sounding,” said Adam Selisker, Chairman of the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors and Northampton Township Fire Chief.
Earlier in the day, the 13-14 year old team claimed the championship after defeating the Aston Media Mustangs, the defending 2019 state champions, on the playoff fields in Downingtown.
“This team won 32 out of 35 games for their season,” said Selisker. “They won the Lower Bucks County Legion District Championship which brought them to the state championship. The championship was held all week as an elimination tournament. Our congratulations to them,” he said.
This is the third Prep Legion State Championship in program history (2009 and 2015) for the Northampton Township American Legion Baseball.
Led by manager Jeff Klaus and coached by Nick Fisher, Larry Lance, Jeff Davis and Bill O’Neill, the Prep team includes Zak Abt, Jack Albright, Jake Andrews, Ryan Hickey, Logan Kolimaga, Ryan Krepich, Jake Maurer, John Mendola, Shane Myers, Billy O’Neill, Mat Riendeau, Ryan Small, Mason Wiener and Jake Wilkinson.
