HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Frank Farry (R-Bucks) recently honored the Langhorne Lightning 14U Futures Team for winning the National Softball Association World Series earlier this summer.
The team, comprised of 14 athletes, went undefeated in the tournament held from July 14-18, in Owensboro, Ky. Each team member was awarded a House citation to honor this occasion, along with a Senate citation sponsored by Sen. Tomlinson and a congressional certificate sponsored by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
“I was honored to join our local community to congratulate the Langhorne Lightning 14-and Under Futures Team on its national championship win,” Farry said. “Each and every one of these athletes should be extremely proud of their commitment to their training and their impressive achievement. Not many people can say they have accomplished such an athletic feat as winning a World Series at such a young age.”
The Langhorne Borough Business Association hosted the well-deserved recognition ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 11 prior to one of its annual community summer concerts in the park.
“The Langhorne Borough Business Association is always proud to recognize members of our community and their outstanding accomplishments. It was definitely a special night for the girls and our community,” said Dawn Abbamondi, president of the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
The Langhorne Lightning is a competitive fastpitch travel organization that focuses on the full growth of each player.