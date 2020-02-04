HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, honored Council Rock North High School junior Amelia Honer in the state Capitol and House chamber Monday, Feb. 3.
“Today we celebrate an accomplishment that took years of training, preparation and perseverance,” Warren said. “Amelia Honer has been among the top high school tennis players in the state since she entered Council Rock North. In this, her junior year, she made school history and won the state championship.”
Honer defeated Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James, 6-1, 6-2, in November to claim the PIAA Class 3A singles tennis championship. Council Rock North tennis coach Linda Morrin joined Honer at the Capitol. Honer is the first Council Rock North girl to win a singles state tennis championship.
Honer also competes in United States Tennis Association Junior Tournaments.
“It’s inspiring to recognize a champion from our community at the Capitol,” Warren said. “Congratulations to Amelia, her parents, her coaches and her teammates for putting in all the work to win a state championship.”