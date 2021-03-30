FAIRLESS HILLS >> Conwell-Egan Catholic (CEC) High School’s Girls Bowling team claimed the Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) title on Saturday, March 20. The Lady Eagles defeated Little Flower at Bristol Pike Lanes with a 1811-1572 pin total to win their first title since 2006.
This was the third year in a row that CEC’s Girls Bowling team made it to the championship match. The Varsity team includes Senior Laura Wang; Juniors Sydney Snyder, Ang Bresnen, Cait Egan, Giuliana Gausz, and Sophie Putterman; Sophomore Maisy Phillips; and Freshmen Leanna Bresnen and Meg Fowler.
In addition to a perfect undefeated season, the Lady Eagles were led by the most dominant bowler in the league with Junior Sydney Snyder being named the league MVP for the second year in a row, as well as the MVP of this year’s All-Catholic Tournament. Snyder also participated in the C.A.I.T. Tournament (Coaches All-Catholic Invitational Tournament) and captured the title by defeating Caeleen Dumas of Little Flower in the Finals.
"As their coach I'm very proud of the success this team has had over the last three years. For a team to reach the PCL Championship match three years in a row is a huge accomplishment. It shows the dedication of these young ladies and their desire to become better bowlers,” said Head Coach Patrick Donlen. “Our lone senior, Laura Wang, came on strong this year and showed poise and leadership. Junior Sydney Snyder has been named league MVP two years in a row. Junior Ang Bresnen is a solid bowler and Sophomore Maisy Phillips brought that added boost to help the team to a perfect 10-0 season,” Donlen added.
Despite the challenges the team faced regarding the ongoing pandemic, the Athletic Program has been very successful, and more specifically, the Girls Bowling team has continued to flourish.
“In these unpredictable times, we as a team pulled together and made it the best that we could,” said Senior Laura Wang. “With all the challenges of our school year and the safety concerns for sporting events, the chances of us not having a season played deeply in our minds. We definitely made this year the best for all of us. As a senior, winning the championship is a memory that I am very thankful to have.”
The team’s success adds to an already fruitful year for the Athletics program at CEC, as numerous facility upgrades continue around campus, including the brand new state-of-the-art turf field, recently renovated gymnasium, and plans for additional field upgrades prepare to break ground.
