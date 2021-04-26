ALLENTOWN >> Senior Jessica Sommer of Newtown has been selected the captain of the 2021 Muhlenberg College women's tennis team.
Sommer also is a four-year veteran and the lone senior on the women's team. She picked up her first career singles win by defeating a McDaniel opponent, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 5 in a 2019 Centennial Conference match.
A biology major and Jewish studies minor, Sommer studied abroad in Jerusalem, Israel, during the Fall 2019 semester and has been named to the CC Academic Honor Roll twice and the CC Sportsmanship Team once.