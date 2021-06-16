HARRISBURG >> Celebrating the accomplishments of one of the standout student-athletes from their community, Bucks County lawmakers state Rep. Perry Warren and state Sen. Steve Santarsiero welcomed recent Pennsbury High School graduate Kayli Williams from Lower Makefield to the State Capitol on June 15.
Williams won the state championship in the 100-meter hurdles, racing to a victory in 14.38 seconds to win the PIAA Class 3A title in May.
“Kayli has demonstrated her talent, determination and excellence in the classroom as well as in athletics throughout her high school career,” Warren said. “She is an honors student and an all-league field hockey player, in addition to being one of the most dominating track athletes in the state.”
Williams chose to attend Georgia State University in Atlanta over several schools.
“Kayli is an exemplary student and athlete, as both a state champion in 100-meter hurdles, and an honors student,” Santarsiero said. “Her dedication to both her sport and her studies demonstrates her commitment to excellence. It was my pleasure today to recognize Kayli on the floor of the Senate and host her and her family and coaches in the gallery. Congratulations to Kayli on her impressive accomplishments and recent graduation from Pennsbury High School -- your community is incredibly proud of you.”
Williams plans to run track for the Georgia State Panthers track team and head coach Kyle Stevenson.
“Kayli put in the long hours and extra work needed to earn the right to be called a state champion,” Warren said. “She entered the final race of her high school career with the fastest qualifying time at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium, where she raced to a convincing victory. I joined my colleagues in the House in congratulating Kayli on her numerous accomplishments, since she has been the picture of grace, resolve and achievement -- in the classroom and on the track.”
Warren welcomed Williams in the House chamber and presented her with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
