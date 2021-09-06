ATLANTA, GA: Princeton, N.J., resident Paul Epply-Schmidt, representing The Bucks County Academy of Fencing, won the U.S. National championship in vet-60 men’s foil at the Veteran National Fencing championships held in Atlanta, Ga., in August.
In addition, James Flint of New Hope finished fifth in vet-70 men’s epee.
Both men qualified to represent the U.S. in the 2021 Veteran World Championships, scheduled for January 2022 in Daytona Beach.
This is the first time in more than a decade that the world competition will be held in the United States. The 2020 competition was canceled due to the pandemic and the 2019 event was hosted by Cairo, Egypt.
BCAF is celebrating 40 years of training fencers and has two locations - 287 S. Main Street, Lambertville, N.J., and 1713 Bethlehem Pike, Hatfield. Visit the website www.bcaf.com.