Editors Note: We reached out to both candidates running for District Judge in Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, Wrightstown Township and Upper Makefield Township. We asked both candidates, incumbent Michael Petrucci and Mark Zinman to respond to the following questions: “Why are you running? What is your general judicial philosophy? And Anything you’d like to emphasize about yourself, background and candidacy?” Despite several emails, we did not hear back from candidate Mark Zinman. So we will be re-running his candidacy announcement in place of his answers.
Mark Zinman
Mark Zinman, CPA, is running for judge of the Magisterial District Court 07-2-07, which covers the Borough of Newtown as well as the Townships of Newtown, Upper Makefield, and Wrightstown.
“I have always aspired to serve my community as a district judge. My work in the private and voluntary sectors has provided me with the experience and skills prerequisite to holding the position. I can thoroughly, accurately, and effectively analyze information and situations, and apply rules fairly and objectively. My goal is to positively impact all members of our community.”
Zinman is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and is the founding and managing partner of Zinman and Co., a public accounting firm and business advisory consultancy. Zinman holds the designations of CPA and CITP. He has held leadership positions in several professional organizations including the AICPA, PICPA, and CPA.com.
Zinman’s community and volunteer involvement includes being the volunteer treasurer of both Congregation Kol Emet and SPIN, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. He also spent 19 years coaching youth ice hockey (including four years as coach of the JV and middle school teams for Council Rock South), and nearly 20 years as a youth ice hockey referee. This allowed him to hone his ability to make to make accurate decisions in a pressure filled environment. Mark donated all his earnings to AIDS research.
He and his wife of 35 years, Beth, are residents of Newtown. They are the parents of Rachael and her husband Adam, Adam and his wife Courtney, and their youngest daughter, Ali.
Michael Petrucci
Incumbent Judge Michael Petrucci is running for re-election-election for Magisterial District Court 07-2-07. The following are his answers to our questions:
Why are you running?
“When first elected, I promised to put partisan politics aside, ensure fair and equal justice for all residents, and build a stronger relationship between our local court and the community by coming down from the bench to work with community and civic groups, schools, and residents. As Judge, that is a promise I have kept – while also presiding over nearly 5,000 hearings, overseeing 20,000 cases, and receiving spotless financial audits from the state for running an efficient and honest court. I am running for Judge now to continue to fulfill that promise to our community. I have always made sure our District Court is the ‘People’s Court’ and I always will.”
What is your general judicial philosophy?
“District Courts are unlike any other in Pennsylvania; they truly are the ‘People’s Court’ – a place residents can come for fair hearings and equal justice without need for an attorney. They are also the true frontlines in helping kids who may be straying off the right path to get back on it. As District Judge, my philosophy has been to make sure our court stays true to that definition. I have made providing fair and equitable hearings to all the cornerstone of my service because that is what everyone who comes before the bench deserves. One of my first acts as Judge was to reinstate the ‘Youth Aid Panel’ that uses alternative sentencing for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders to help get kids back on a positive path for the future because I do not believe one mistake should ruin a child’s entire life.
Anything you’d like to emphasize about yourself, background and candidacy?
“My service is and always will be about putting our community first. Long before taking the bench, I have been actively involved with charity and community events and efforts; as Judge, I have built upon this record by working more with our schools and young people, continuing to help community groups, and even by serving as the officiant at the marriage ceremonies of nearly 500 local couples. Second, I am the only candidate currently Certified by the state to serve as District Judge. While some who wish to play politics with our court have downplayed this fact, the truth is that MDJ Certification is one of the hardest tests to pass in the state, and until one does so, one cannot serve. Right now, I can serve and my opponent cannot.”