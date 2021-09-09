As this Saturday will be the 20th Anniversary of the worst attack on American soil targeting civilians, I ask that you take a moment of silence to commemorate and honor those that were lost in this terrorist attack.
I also particularly ask that you keep in mind all first responders who sacrificed their lives on that day. Over 400 first responders (Fire, Police, and EMS) died that day, and additional first responders have died or have continuously become ill as a result of toxins from the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings in subsequent years.
When the planes struck the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and when Flight 93 passengers heroically attempted to take back their plane from terrorists to save others, and crashed in Shanksville on September 11, 2001, I was a much younger Philadelphia Police supervisor in the city.
As I watched the second plane hit the second tower at our training facility, I immediately deployed my assigned personnel to Center City Philadelphia, to prepare to respond to any local attacks. There were mixed messages and rumored information being received from various sources of additional targets and potential strikes planned for this country. Within hours, center city Philadelphia became a ghost town, school dismissed students as parents scrambled to arrange pick up and protect their loved ones, local businesses closed. The United States was under attack, and we were unsure where the next attack would come from.
Like many communities throughout the country, Police Officers, Firefighters and EMT’s responded, unknowing of the situations that faced them. Every first responder in the Country was prepared to lay down their life for the safety and security of others. Many came from the safety of their own homes while off duty, to offer their assistance to protect others.
This is what they do every day and what they continue to do for our communities!
I ask, you, on the anniversary of September 11, 2001, to consider and remember the good that first responders do. We are your neighbors, we are all sons or daughters, husbands or wives, fathers or mothers, and we place YOUR safety and the safety of our communities we serve over our own needs or desires. I have lived my entire life with a motto taught by my father, “to treat others the way you wish to be treated” for thirty-two years while in law enforcement, and simultaneously, twenty-eight years in the volunteer fire service. I have been fortunate and proud to work alongside first responders, whom I believe are the best that society has to offer.
I was also a parent on that tragic day twenty years ago, when my own three young children, who were still in grade school, were sent home due to the attacks, as their dad worked committed to his profession. I have been fortunate that I was present to see them grow into adults, and able to watch all three of my children be sworn-in to the law enforcement profession. Sadly, for sixty-five members of the FDNY who lost their fathers that day, it’s a void and a loss that cannot or will not be filled. https://nypost.com/2021/09/06/firefighters-honor-legacy-of-their-fdny-parents-killed-on-9-11/ Please remember their daily sacrifices.
I also ask to you to remember what it was like on Sept 12th, and the weeks following; the country was UNITED, strangers were assisting others in need, appreciating and respecting their first responders, and displaying the American flag proudly. You couldn’t drive down a street without seeing an American flag displayed. Today, this country needs unity, and we need your help to achieve it.
September 11th, 2001 was tragic, and we need to remember it, learn from it, and attempt to prevent for occurring again. But we also need to remember what it was like in this country on September 12th, 2001 and how united we were because that is just as important to our future.
We never know when our last day will be, therefore it is important that we appreciate what we have, be kind to others, and stay united.
Local Events remembering our fallen from Sept 11th, 2001;
- Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Newtown Borough, Pickering Field. 305 N. Lincoln Avenue – 1st responder recognition
- Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Garden of Reflection, Lower Makefield
- Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Newtown Police - Cars, Cops, & Coffee event while remembering 9-11 and honoring victims.
- Sept. 11 from 12 to 3 p.m., Garden of Reflection, quiet healing.
- Sept 11 at 7 p.m., Garden of Reflection, Remembrance in Light ceremony and prayer service.
- John L. Hearn, Chief of Police, Newtown Township