Just wanted to thank Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Robin Robinson for being so efficient during these times. From day one of the shut down they were working and did not miss a beat.
As an owner of a local title insurance company this was a huge help with my searchers and getting our commitments out. A lot of other counties in our area were not ready and has caused a lot of delays which of course causes a ripple effect with closings.
Robin Robinson has been such an asset to this county and I can not thank her and her team enough.
- Rachel Kurtz, Jamison