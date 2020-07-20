“When I was a stranger, you welcomed me.” - Matthew 25:35
Despite these unsettled times, I write on behalf of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church to share the good news about our parish Community Emergency Fund, established at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our parish established the Community Emergency Fund in March, when we recognized that while all members of our community are affected by the pandemic, some are more impacted than others when they experience a sudden loss of income.
Thanks to the generosity of our parishioners and the community, we have been able to assist close to 30 individuals and families with critical living expenses due to the pandemic. We also have been able to fund local non-profits in our community which have seen dramatic increases in demand.
We are still taking requests and ready to assist those in need. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us — the fastest way to do this is through email: contact@stignatius.church.
Please explain your financial situation and needs. All requests are confidential and treated with dignity. We also continue to welcome donations to our fund — please visit our parish website for details: www.stignatius.church.
Please share this information with those you believe are in need in our local community and continue to join me in prayer for all those affected by COVID-19.
Sincerely in Christ,
The Rev. Andrew C. Brownholtz, Lower Makefield
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Fr. Brownholtz is the pastor of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church in Yardley