The science is clear, burning harmful fossil fuels has been causing climate change for the past several decades. However, we have the opportunity to reduce our detrimental impact on the earth by embracing the transition toward renewable energy.
We are already seeing the effects of climate change here in Bucks County and across Pennsylvania from more severe flooding to worsened air quality.
By using renewable energy, such as solar and wind, we can see beneficial changes to our health, environment, and even the economy. Today, the United States has the potential to power all of the electricity more than 75 times over with solar energy and more than 10 times over with wind energy. If we have all of this energy available at our fingertips, why are we not using it more frequently?
Pennsylvania’s renewable energy goals pale in comparison to the rest of the nation. As a state, we need to prioritize using clean energy, especially in our legislation, to avoid the worsening impacts of climate change. Governor Wolf announced his intentions to join Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a climate program to reduce carbon pollution. We need to support programs like RGGI, now more than ever, to reduce the climate impacts that are already a reality for us here in PA.
- Annalise Stein, Washington Crossing