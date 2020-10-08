October 7 marked National Energy Efficiency Day, where people around the country were encouraged to reduce their carbon footprint and cut their energy use at home. Simple lifestyle choices can help to protect the environment and save consumers money. Some of these changes include eating less red meat, reducing food waste, adjusting your thermostat, and replacing incandescent light bulbs with LEDs.
Luckily, there is also legislation that’s been introduced by Bucks County State Representative Wendi Thomas to create energy efficiency and water conservation standards for commercial and residential appliances sold in the state of Pennsylvania.
This bill, HB2136, is important because it can help Pennsylvania reduce carbon emissions, tackle climate change, conserve water resources, and save consumers and businesses an estimated $217 million on their utility bills!
In order to create a more sustainable world, we must start making small changes within our own lifestyles and promote legislation such as HB2136. Afterall, the cheapest, cleanest form of energy is the energy that we don’t need to produce in the first place.
Annalise Stein, Washington Crossing, Pa.