It is always reassuring to see Congress make animal welfare a priority in its federal decisions, and it is great to see that Rep. Fitzpatrick has continued his dedication to animals by leading a bipartisan amendment that would end the transport of horses to slaughter in the recently passed INVEST in America Act.
Equine slaughter is inhumane and cannot be made humane. Horses are shipped for more than 24 hours at a time in crowded trucks in which animals are often seriously injured or killed during transit. In addition, the methods used to kill horses rarely result in quick, painless deaths. Before the last domestic plant closed, the USDA documented rampant cruelty violations and severe injuries to horses. Although the last horse slaughter plants in the U.S. closed in 2007, there is currently no law that prohibits the export of American equines abroad to be slaughtered for human consumption.
This amendment clearly defines the Representative’s goal of being “a voice to the voiceless.” His leadership in this amendment demonstrates great stewardship of horse welfare and safety. It is my hope that the Senate will include the Carter-Fitzpatrick amendment in their version of the bill and pass it swiftly to institutionalize this win for equine welfare.
Sharon Dillon, Ottsville