Our Nation, and the world, have been through hell over the past year. COVID-19 has claimed over 3.5 million lives, caused permanent psychological and emotional damage, and cost $30 trillion globally. The American people, and the world, deserve answers about the origin of this deadly virus.
A preponderance of evidence increasingly supports the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a lab escape rather than a natural emergence, or species jump. In fact, U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently stated that he is no longer confident in his original natural emergence theory and has called for an open investigation into the virus’ origins.
Reports indicate that U.S. NIAID sent millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to EcoHealth Alliance in recent years. EcoHealth Alliance, in turn, sent millions of dollars to Dr. Shi Zhengli (“Bat Woman”) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to conduct “Gain of Function” research on bat coronaviruses designed to analyze and strengthen protein spikes in order to increase and strengthen virus pathology (impact on humans).
Meanwhile, the host species for COVID-19 still has not been identified. This supports the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted from a lab escape due to relaxed lab safety protocols – the “Gain of Function” modified coronavirus research was conducted at biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) when it should have been conducted at biosafety level 4 (BSL-4).
Additionally, evidence strongly indicates that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controls the World Health Organization (WHO). Even though researchers from the WIV were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in November of 2019, the WHO corroborated the CCP’s talking point that there was no human-to-human spread of the virus in January of 2020.
There is strong reason to believe that false reporting and a cover-up has taken place regarding the true origins of the coronavirus. We deserve answers. Come hell or high water, I will not stop until we get them.
(Brian Fitzpatrick represents the First District of Pennsylvania in the U.S. Congress)