PATRIOTIC CONCERT >> Independence Day comes early in Holland, as St. Bede the Venerable Church once again will present its Annual Patriotic Concert on Saturday, July 3. For the 14th year, the Patriotic Concert has become the perfect way to kick off the community's celebrations of the birth of the U.S.A. The concert will be held on the church lawn, where there is plenty of room for everyone in the community and beyond to bring their lawn chairs, relax and enjoy the show. (In case of rain, the concert will be held in St. Bede Church). "This is always a special time when we are particularly aware of the unity we share as citizens of this great country," said the Rev. Monsignor John C. Marine, the pastor of St. Bede's. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Once again playing at the concert will be the Verdi Concert Band of Norristown. Guest soloist is soprano and Holland resident Robinlynn Robbins. Along with patriotic standards such as "The Liberty Bell March" and "God Bless America" the concert will feature salutes to Frank Sinatra and Broadway legends Rogers & Hammerstein. There will also be a tribute to the great rock hits of the 1950’s and 60’s, called “Rock, Roll and Remember.” The concert continues with a salute to all branches of the military, and concludes with a rousing rendition of "Stars and Stripes Forever." Be sure to bring a small flag or bell with you, and participate in the finale! This is a free community event. Food and drinks can be purchased at the event. So bring your family, bring a friend, and ring in the 245th birthday of the U.S.A.!