NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Is the time right for Newtown Borough to consider moving to a council-manager form of government?
At its March 3 agenda meeting, the councilors heard from government consultant David Woglom who they retained last fall to conduct an organization assessment and an administrative analysis of borough operations.
Woglom, a former borough manager who now works with the Meyner Center at Lafayette College, delivered his report after meeting with and interviewing the mayor, council and staff over the past several months and reviewing administrative documents, minutes and other information “to help me understand what is going on in the borough and how it functions.
“The borough has a lot of good things going for it. You have a couple of very dedicated people who work in borough hall in your secretary and treasurer,” he said in opening his remarks.
“As many small municipalities do, the borough operates with its elected council members being very involved in operational decisions,” he said. “There is no manager. There is no person of any title in charge of overall operations of the borough.”
The borough currently operates with a full-time secretary and treasurer who both report to the borough council. Other duties fall on members of council and its committees who are very involved in making operational decisions.
“One of the questions that council had for me was the concept of whether or not the borough could or should move to a council-manager form of government. And as I told all of you my answer is maybe. It all depends on if you want to.”
Woglom doesn’t make a recommendation with regard to bringing a manager on board. But what he does do is point out how a municipal manager form of government would operate differently from how the borough operates now.
“Perhaps to some it appears I’m telling you that should have a council-manager form of government, but that’s not true,” he said. “You are certainly of a size and a complexity where you could. And in my report I wanted to layout what that would look like or could look like.”
There are several very important factors in making that decision, he told council.
“First, you have to have buy in from all the players - borough council, current staff. Everyone has to want to move toward this,” he said. “And secondly, if you do end up moving to this form of government, you need to be sure you find an experienced person who has the capability of providing the efficiency and productivity that a skilled municipal manager needs.”
And if you don’t do those things, he warned, you’re going to set yourself up for failure.
“And there are municipalities, unfortunately, that have moved from a form of government like you have now to a council-manager form and have gone about it creating it improperly. And they did set themselves up for failure. And it’s unfortunate.”
When asked by Councilor Marvin Cohen about how duties would be structured under a council-manager form of government, Woglom said a lot of that would depend upon the new manager and “where his or her strengths are and where they wanted to focus.
“My suggestion to you would be that if you’re going to move to a council-Manager form of government, that you get the manager on board and work with him or her specifically on what the two people do and how he/she might like to reassign responsibility,” he said. “It also depends upon what specific functions the manager himself has. For instance, is he also the zoning officer?”
Most of the restructuring, he surmised, would impact the position of borough secretary as opposed to the treasurer.
“However small Newtown is, its financial operation is complex enough that it requires the work of a full-time and dedicated person just handling finance,” he said. “Again, it would all depend on looking more specifically at what the secretary’s abilities are what strengths that new manager brought to the table. What is his/her background? Is it finance? Is it zoning? Is his/her major focus on project administration? What is that new manager bringing to the table?”
When asked by Councilor Julia Woldorf about the process of hiring a manager, Woglom said the council would start by writing an ordinance. “Once an ordinance is in place, council would sit down in a logistics meeting and talk about the process - when to begin, the salary and benefits and setting a schedule.
Woglom also added that “it’s expensive for you to move to a municipal manager form of government. Be sure you’re all on the same page with salary. One of the big issues will be salary. It’s important for the elected board to understand what the requisite salary is that you need to offer to attract an experienced person. The salary you offer. Where you advertise. And how you conduct the interviews. Those are probably three of the most critical components.”
In his report, Woglom also looked at the borough’s financial operations.
“Structurally, the borough is being well managed financially,” he said. “Your borough treasurer is very, very busy with taking on her responsibilities as well as handling some other administrative responsibilities that she’s involved in.”
The councilors asked numerous questions of Woglom, most of which had to do with the logistics of moving to a council-manager form of government and the question of full-time versus part-time. They also asked him about alternatives to hiring a manager and the best way to divvy up job duties.
In other business at the meeting, Council voted to further extend temporary guidelines and policies permitting outdoor dining in the borough through Sept. 10.
Council initially approved the temporary guidelines and permissions in June 2020 given the restrictions placed on indoor dining service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council has subsequently extended the permissions to September 8, December 1, January 6 and March 3.
The policy requires that all borough restaurants and eateries taking advantage of outdoor dining permissions abide by all CDC, state and health rules and regulations.
Also at the meeting, council approved a land survey of its future pocket park located behind the Bird In Hand at Mercer and Court streets. The survey is needed to determine the grading, the parking area and the general layout of the park.
This week, the council was also expected to approve landscape architect services for designing and development of the park.
At a special meeting prior to the agenda meeting, council interviewed three firms - Tracy L. Tackett, AICP, Remington & Vernick Engineers (RVE) and Keystone Municipal Services, Inc. - to potentially take over the borough’s code enforcement and zoning officer duties.
Last month, council decided not to continue the services of Barry Isett & Associates, which had been providing the services for the past few years.