DOYLESTOWN >> Youth activists are organizing an Antisemitism Awareness event on August 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. including speakers and a vigil located at the former Courthouse (55 East Court Street, Doylestown).
The event is being organized by Youth 4 Unity, a student-run activist organization. The youth will be hosting an event featuring five Jewish speakers and a short vigil.
One of the youth leaders stated, “Antisemitism is not a thing of the past. It was not eradicated, and, unfortunately, it is still prevalent in our community. We have invited eloquent and powerful Jewish speakers to speak at our event. They will share their personal, emotional experiences with antisemitism while emphasizing the resilience of the Jewish community. The more the community knows about the dangers of antisemitism, the more the community can combat antisemitism and support the Jewish community."
After the speakers address the gathering, a short vigil will be held to honor the Jewish community and show solidarity. This will include candle lighting and a moment of silence.
"We hope that community members who attend the event leave feeling as though they learned the history, prevalence, and impact of antisemitism as well as the strength and resilience of the Jewish community," said organizers.
"We invite everyone ages 12 and up to join us in honoring the Jewish community.”
Community members may bring lawn chairs, towels, candles and/or flowers. Masks and social distancing are required.