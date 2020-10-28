DOYLESTOWN >> Youth activists for racial justice are organizing a Black Lives Matter Rally and Vigil on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Lawn (Court and Main Streets) in Doylestown Borough.
The rally is organized by Youth 4 Unity, a student-led activist organization. The youth will be facilitating a protest leading to a vigil in which names of victims of police brutality will be recited and honored. There will also be songs chosen as a tribute to those victims.
“We will ensure that this is a peaceful protest in which we hope to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter Movement," said one of the youth leaders. "To make our rally more meaningful, we will be holding a vigil where we recite the names of police brutality victims. Police brutality is a serious topic, and we will do everything in our power to make this portion of the event reflect that seriousness.
"We live in a world that is desensitized to tragedy," the leader continued. "By speaking real people’s names, we hope to draw attention to the problem of racism that is unfortunately widespread and unnoticed throughout the nation.
"We invite everyone to join us in protesting and creating a tribute to honor those who were and continue to be unjustly killed.”
The public is invited to join the youth for the family-friendly racial justice rally filled with support, hope, respect, and non-violence. Masks and social distancing are required.