FAIRLESS HILLS >> The YMCA of Bucks County will offer school age child care to support families needing care for their elementary school children who will attend in a 100 percent virtual or hybrid format this fall.
The program, available throughout Bucks County, provides 2, 3 and 5-day child care options to support student’s academic requirements in a safe, fun environment.
Y staff will oversee children in completing their school district scheduled online learning, with students bringing their laptops, school work and schedules which will be facilitated by YMCA staff. The day will also include physical activity, sports and games, STEAM projects, critical thinking challenges, socialization and swimming in some areas.
YMCA of Bucks County is already providing care and activities for students in this age range over the last few months through their summer camp program. Similar to their successful summer camp, the Student Success Program will follow safety protocols approved by the Bucks County Department of Health including daily health and temperature checks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and mask-wearing for staff and children while indoors and when social distancing is not possible outdoors.
Flexible schedules are available for families and include 2, 3 and 5 day a week options in both full day and half day format. The program is open and available to the entire community with member and non-member rates offered. Financial assistance is available.
For information on programs available across the county, visit the Y website at ymcabucks.org/sacc for information.
YMCA of Bucks County is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all. Annually, the Y serves nearly 60,600 members and participants at its five member branches, six youth education centers, and eight camp locations across Bucks County. YMCA of Bucks County provides $5 million of community impact annually in the form of financial assistance to individuals and families in need and free programming for veterans, cancer survivors, older adults and more. To learn more visit ymcabucks.org.