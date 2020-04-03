BUCKS COUNTY >> During the COVID-19 Pandemic, YMCA of Bucks County is launching Operation Compassion, a donor-funded program that will provide assistance to their community, members, participants and staff who need help during this sustained time of uncertainty.
The fund will enable the Y to support families experiencing food insecurity, mental health issues, financial hardships and health and wellness challenges. The Y is also continuing its outreach and support of its most vulnerable populations like cancer survivors, veterans, those in recovery from substance abuse illness, through virtual gatherings and connections.
Operation Compassion will support special programs to address needs created by the COVID-19 crisis, including Camp Here for You, care for children of medical professionals, essential employees and first responders in our communities.
Enrollment is open and the program will be held weekly, Monday to Friday, at the Y’s Quakertown, Doylestown and Fairless Hills locations. Details can be found at ymcabucks.org/here4U.
The organization is also partnering with neighboring nonprofits and the County of Bucks to provide the opportunity for homeless individuals to shower and receive a meal twice a week.
Already existing financial assistance programs through YMCA of Bucks County help to identify those who need assistance in Bucks County through a pre-approval process based on income and special circumstances. While the Y typically provides assistance for membership and program subsidization, they are now also providing assistance for more timely needs, including meals.
Just launching last week, the donor funded program has already received substantial support. “During this very tough time, I have been so inspired by the outpouring of support from our community and our members,” commented Zane Moore, President/CEO of YMCA of Bucks County. “I am grateful to our many donors and volunteers who have offered their support. We received a significant donation this week from one of our longtime supporters that will dramatically advance our capacity to serve the community in these critical ways through Operation Compassion.”
The Y is graciously accepting donations toward these outreach programs and has established a webpage with full details and information, found at: ymcabucks.org/compassion. On March 27, the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill was passed to provide critical financial relief. The bill allows for expanded tax benefits to those who are able to make donations now to nonprofits like YMCA of Bucks County.
YMCA of Bucks County is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all. Annually, the Y serves nearly 60,600 members and participants at its five member branches, six youth education centers, and eight camp locations across Bucks County. YMCA of Bucks County provides $5 million of community impact annually in the form of financial assistance to individuals and families in need and free programming for veterans, cancer survivors, older adults and more. To learn more visit ymcabucks.org.