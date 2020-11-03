LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Residents lined the first and second floor windows at Sunrise of Lower Makefield Saturday afternoon eagerly awaiting the start of the center’s annual Halloween Parade.
“The residents are so excited to see all the kids in their costumes,” said Shanna Garland, the executive director at Sunrise. “We absolutely love it and so do they. You can see it in their smiles.”
A few moments later, children and parents were parading around the outside of the senior living building dressed for the season of bats, witches, ghosts and goblins.
As the kids walked around the building, they smiled and waved to the residents inside. The residents waved back wishing the kids a happy Halloween.
There were superheroes and princesses, witches, clowns, a football player, a Fire Chief, a scarecrow and pumpkins. A unicorn also joined the parade, galloping along with the kids as the brought Halloween fun to the Sunrise residents. Also making an appearance were Dorothy, Toto and the Cowardly Lion.
“Let’s go down this way,” says one of the parents leading the costume parade along one of the porches. “Say hi,” she encourages the kids as they approached a resident watching the kids from inside.
Several Sunrise residents joined the fun, some dressed in orange and black and at least one holding up a scary skeleton face.
Sunrise has held an indoor Halloween Costume Parade through the rooms and hallways of the building for years. This year, however, with the pandemic they came up with the next best thing - a Parade around the outside of the building to ensure safety for everyone involved.
Sunrise again partnered with Yardley Kindercare, which was glad to provide the costumed children for the parade. Also joining the fun were a handful of relatives of the Sunrise residents.
“Our activities team is absolutely wonderful here,” said Garland. “This is one of many intergenerational activities we do and we just love partnering with Kindercare and having all the kids here every year.”
Despite the pandemic, Sunrise has been doing a wonderful job of keeping its residents happy and engaged, said Garland.
“We’re making the best of things. We’re continuing to find creative ways to celebrate the joys of every day life,” said Garland.
“Through events like this and other events we do, we have been able to keep up the spirits of our residents. We are keeping them super happy and engaged."