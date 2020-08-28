YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Ye Olde Fashioned Yardley Christmas Parade won’t be held this December, yet another victim of the coronavirus.
In a social media posting, the parade committee said with the current orders from the Governor on social distancing parameters and the continuation of the COVID-19 virus “our hopes to hold the annual Ye Olde Yardley Christmas Parade have faded away.
“I, along with the entire Yardley Business Association (YBA) Board, are not making this decision easily,” said YBA President Rich Cole. “We have hoped for a long time that this virus would be over, everyday life would return to normal and that the parade could bring some cheer into everyone’s lives. We can wait no longer and the time has come for us to make this tough decision. We cannot risk the health and safety of our community. So, with a sad heart the Yardley Christmas Parade and Santa’s Workshop are cancelled.”
The events are traditionally held in early December.
“We appreciate your understanding and wish all the community a healthy, safe and joyful holiday season and we look forward to seeing you in 2021,” wrote Cole.
In lieu of the parade, Santa will be riding a fire truck through Yardley and Lower Makefield neighborhoods. Dates, times and routes will be determined. Be on the lookout for further information on the Yardley Business Association Facebook page.
In lieu of Santa’s Workshop, Santa will be placing a mailbox in front of the Yardley Borough Hall for children to send their wish lists to Santa. Another window decorating contest also is planned.
The FaceBook posting has drawn more than 80 comments, most of them against the decision