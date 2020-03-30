LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Yardley United Methodist Church is asking for the community’s help in relieving the nearly-empty food pantry shelves at two nearby community’s social agencies.
Anchor House in Trenton, N.J., was founded in 1978 to move homeless and runaway youth off the streets of Trenton and reunite them with their families. Today, Anchor House Inc. provides shelter, school outreach, transitional and supportive housing, and street outreach to youth, ages 12 to 21, from Mercer County and throughout the state of New Jersey.
The folks at Yardley United Methodist Church have an ongoing relationship with Anchor House, contributing both monetary funds and food, and valuing it as a place where the church’s MyCalling! Middle School Mission Trip youth can encounter the issues of homeless and abandonment among youth and young adults. At Anchor, YUMC youth spend a week each summer doing cleaning, painting, organizing and other tasks while learning about the societal issues that the agency addresses.
With Anchor House’s Food Pantry shelves needing additional food supplies in order to nourish and sustain its young patrons, it has reached out to the church for help. And, in turn, the church is reaching out to the community for help in restocking the shelves.
Although the church building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday worship services and some ministries continue by way of the Internet, and a food drop-off bin has been placed at the top of the church entrance ramp, off of the parking lot, to receive non-perishable donations of canned foods, spaghetti sauce, dry pasta, and bottled water. The collecton continues until noon on April 6 when the food collected will be taken to Anchor House.
Here in Bucks County, the social services agency, Buck County Housing Group, works year-round to provide counselling and transitional housing to patrons who are transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing and greater independence. BCHG operates two food pantries: in Penndel and in Doylestown.
Currently, BCHG food pantries are not accepting donations of food and supplies from the public due to CDC requirements of social distancing, but are encouraging the the public to make monetary donations via its website’s “Make A Donation” button at www.bchg.org. With these funds, BCHG purchases the needed food and supplies to stock its food pantries, through Philabundance and other sources.
Another “need” is for small kitchen tables and chair sets for Furniture Bank in Philadelphia, an organization that works through social agencies to provide furniture, free of charge, to needy persons. If anyone has one to give away, contact Erica Lipton at EricaLipton@MyCallingMinistries.com to arrange for pick-up.
"We hope that you will be able to help our neighbors in need in one of these three ways, in addition to the ways you already are helping, and, as your neighbors, we thank you for whatever you are doing to help us all navigate through this challenging period in our collective lives," said church leaders.
Yardley United Methodist Church is located at the intersection of Route 332 and Langhorne Road in Lower Makefield, at the top of the hill, just outside of Yardley Borough. For more information, visit www.yardleyumc.org.