LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A change in pastoral leadership took place at Yardley United Methodist Church, located at Scammell’s Corner in Lower Makefield Township, on July 1.
The congregation held an in-person Farewell Celebration for outgoing pastor, the Reverend Barbara Seekford and her husband, Andy, from the portico of the church at Scammell’s Corner on June 6.
During this past, very challenging COVID year, Pastor Barb guided and supported both congregation and church staff as they planned and directed the congregation in ministry in both old and new ways. Pastor Barb leaves Yardley to begin a new pastorate at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in New Berlinville.
On July 11th, the congregation will welcome incoming pastor, the Reverend Marcia Lincoln-Heinz and husband, Kirk, at an in-person worship service at 9 a.m. , followed by a Welcome Celebration of fellowship and refreshments on the church lawn at 10 a.m., then at a Zoom worship service at 11 a.m.
Pastor Marcia’s first Sunday at Yardley United Methodist will be on July 4th, but in anticipation of the holiday, the official Welcome Celebration has been moved to the following week.
Pastor Marcia comes to Yardley from a joint pastorate in the Philadelphia area; Kensington Old Brick UMC and Fox Chase UMC. She has served United Methodist churches in Manheim, Lancaster, Bristol and Trevose. Before her pastoral appointments, Pastor Marcia served in hospital settings; as Palliative Care Chaplain at the Joan Karnell Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, and as Pastoral Care Visitor at Doylestown Hospital. Prior to that, Pastor Marcia worked as a tax accountant.
Pastor Marcia recognizes the uniqueness in each congregation and is committed to preach and lead worship with a spirit of vitality and excellence, recognizing that this is the most important gift she can bring. She has an extensive music background and has been able to use her gifts to enhance worship and the life of each of the churches she has served..
When asked for her thoughts as she anticipates her arrival at YUMC, Pastor Marcia replied, “The most important thing you need to know about me is that I love the Lord and I love the Church. For this, I am passionate! My belief in Jesus Christ teaches me that we cannot have one without the other. God and the Church Universal go hand in hand. We are, after all, the Body of Christ in the world today. My true love is to serve the Risen Christ by helping the church recognize the power of the Holy Spirit in their lives so they can live lives of radical discipleship! Grace and Peace, Pastor Marcia.”
A native of Florida, Pastor Marcia and Kirk have lived in Newtown since 1987. They enjoy gardening and love to organically grow their own food to eat. They are the parents of two grown children, Emily and Jake. Pastor Marcia loves to entertain, to read, travel (especially in Italy!), learn new things, watch Masterpiece Theatre and Sci-fi, and have great conversations. She has an extensive music background and has sung with the Bucks County Choral Society since 1988. Daughter Emily also sings with the BCCS, as well as Cantus Novus. Marcia serves on Newtown’s Joint Historic Commission.
Yardley United Methodist Church welcomes Pastor Marcia and Kirk to the congregation and looks forward to working together in both old and new ways of being in ministry together.
Yardley United Methodist Church is located at the intersection of Langhorne-Yardley Road and Rte. 332 at Scammell’s Corner in Lower Makefield. An in-person worship service is held at 9 a.m, followed by a fellowship hour at 10 a.m. and a Zoom worship service at 11 a.m. Currently, Sunday School is held via Zoom. Please view the church website at www.yardleyumc.org for details about youth ministries and other programming.