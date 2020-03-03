LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Yardley-Makefield Soccer club has scored another win for Operation Gratitude.
For about two hours on Saturday, the Lower Makefield Community Center buzzed with activity as players joined family members and friends in assembling care packages bound for U.S. soldiers serving overseas.
This is the second year the club has organized the winter service project, which last year sent about 550 care packages to the troops.
“We’re going to match or exceed that number this year,” said Academy Director Tim McGlinchey, who organized this year’s drive. “We had someone from the community drop off 100 yesterday, so we started the day with 100 plus.”
Inside the individual ziplock bags, recipients will find items like baby wipes, deodorant, baby powder, sun screen, hand warmers, lip balm, chewing gum and jerky.
In addition, the soldiers will receive sewing kits along with cards and letters from the players thanking them for their bravery, sacrifices and their service.
“This teaches the kids what it means to give back to the community, give back to their country and give back to the brave men and women who are protecting their country,” said McGlinchey, who couldn’t help but feel proud as the club quickly assembled the packages. “This is a real opportunity for our players to see how one person can really have a larger impact, not just on the playing field but in the larger community.”
The individual care packages will be sent to Operation Gratitude, which will ship them overseas to the troops.
After 9-11, Operation Gratitude founder Carolyn Blashek started volunteering at the military lounge at Los Angeles airport. In March 2003, a soldier came into the office and broke down at her desk. He was on leave from a war zone for his mother’s funeral, his wife had left him, and his only child had died as an infant — he had no one else in his life.
“I’m going back over there; I know I won’t make it back this time, but it really doesn’t matter because no one would even care,” he told her.
Right then, Blashek realized that when bullets are flying, troops must believe that someone at home cares about them as an individual. That’s when Operation Gratitude was born.
While the grassroots movement started in Blashek’s living room, it now encompasses Americans all over the country, including the YMS organization, donating items and writing letters to those who serve.
Every year, Operation Gratitude sends 300,000-plus individually-addressed Care Packages to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen deployed overseas, to their children left behind, and to First Responders, New Recruits, Veterans, Wounded Heroes, and their Care Givers. Each package contains snacks, hygiene products, entertainment, and handmade items, as well as personal letters of support.
Through Collection Drives, Letter Writing Campaigns, Craft Projects, and Care Package Assembly Events, Operation Gratitude provides civilians anywhere in America a way to say “Thank You” through active, hands-on volunteerism.
U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who stopped by to support the local effort on Saturday, said when he was serving in Iraq he was the recipient of numerous care packages sent from the Homeland.
“Everyone over there really appreciates it,” he said. “And it’s a great experience for the kids because they get to show their appreciation for the troops. I just saw one of the cards one of the little girls was drawing. It had a big heart on it. It’s just really nice receiving those kinds of cards from the kids. It’s very meaningful.”
McGlinchey couldn’t help but be moved by the outpouring of generosity on display inside the community center.
“I’m incredibly overwhelmed by the generosity I’m seeing here today,” he said. “It’s a community project that hits the mark and makes you proud.”