YARDLEY >> For the week of April 6th through April 12th the all-volunteer Yardley-Makefield Fire Company responded to 12 calls.
APRIL 6 >> Dispatched for two calls. The first call was for a special assignment to assist the squad with a patient on Pratt Drive, in the Sandy Run development. The second call was for an activated fire alarm at a home on Garey Drive, in the Wyndham development.
APRIL 7 >> Dispatched for a fire investigation on Oxford Valley Road, near Stony Hill Road.
APRIL 8 >> Dispatched for gas fumes in the area of a home on Lakeview Drive, near Serene Lane.
APRIL 9 >> Dispatched for five calls. The first call was for an activated water flow alarm at Edgewood Village Executive Building, on Heacock Road. The second call was for “fumes inside the building” at an office in the Floral Vale Professional Park, on Yardley Langhorne Road. The third call was for a mutual aid assist to Morrisville (Station 98), for Ladder 0 to respond for an apartment fire at the Woodland Manor Apartments, on Woodland Avenue. The fourth call was for an activated water flow alarm at Edgewood Village Executive Building, on Heacock Road. The fifth call was for burning electrical wires on a pole, on Oxford Valley Road.
APRIL 10 >> Dispatched for three calls. The first call was for burning electrical wires on a pole neat the intersection of Oxford Valley Road and Stony Hill Road. The second call was for an extinguished appliance fire at a home on Silverwood Drive, in the Dolington Estates development. The third call was for a mutual aid assist to Langhorne (Station 21), for Ladder 80 to respond for a chimney fire on Old Mill Drive, near Wheatsheaf Lane.
YEAR-TO-DATE >> The all-volunteer Yardley-Makefield Fire Company responded to 147 calls. For more information and pictures about the fire company, please go to www.yardleymakefieldfire.com or follow us on Instagram. New members are always welcomed. No experience necessary. We will train you.