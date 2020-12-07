YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Historical Association on Sunday night illuminated its home on Lake Afton in memory of longtime friend and benefactor, William W. Farkus.
“We’re here in the dark to make Yardley Borough brighter,” said Susan Taylor just moments before her husband, Jerry, switched on more than 450 white lights outlining the Old Library by Lake Afton and illuminating its Christmas Tree on West Afton Avenue.
A chorus of oohs and ahhs filled the chilly evening air as the lights illuminated the outline of the Victorian structure, one of Bucks County’s most photographed landmarks.
On hand to take in the moment were about a dozen of Farkus’ friends, along with members of the Yardley Historical Association, which owns and maintains the Old Library by Lake Afton.
The last time the Old Library was illuminated was decades ago before the advent of social media and smart phones and when film was used to capture the Old Library’s image reflecting in the calm waters of Lake Afton.
“Thanks to Bill, the Yardley Historical Association is again able to illuminate the building,” said Taylor.
A work crew from Bountiful Acres began the installation process on Thursday, completing the job just in time for Sunday’s illumination.
“Bill died just before the COVID-19 shutdown so the people who knew Bill haven’t been able to get together,” said Taylor. “Bill liked Christmas. And he felt very much that historic buildings should get their due. By illuminating the building we’d like to think that the Old Library can regain its Christmas place in the overall activities in the borough.”
For years, the Old Library was the site of the town’s Christmas Tree Lighting and the arrival of Santa aboard a Yardley-Makefield fire truck. Children and parents would clog West Afton Avenue as Santa made his grand entrance and the mayor would officially light the town’s tree.
In more recent years, those events have shifted to nearby Buttonwood Park and away from the landmark Old Library.
Farkas died on March 23, 2020 at the Pickering Manor Home.
Prior to moving to Newtown three years ago, he was a resident of Yardley Borough for more than 40 years.
Son of the late John Paul Farkas Jr. and Margaret Walker Farkas, he was born in Pittsburgh in 1938.
He never lost his enthusiasm for his hometown nor pride in his family. He served his country as a Sergeant in the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, MD.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Bill was a career accountant for the U. S. Steel Corporation, serving at the company’s plants in Michigan and New York State before coming to the Fairless Works in Bucks County.
In his younger days, he was an explorer, with the Delaware River and the Delaware Canal being his favorite haunts.
Working with numbers and keeping his records accurate down to the penny were Bill’s passions.
After his retirement, he shared his expertise by serving as Treasurer of the Friends of the Delaware Canal, the Yardley Community Centre’s Board of Directors, the Yardley Commons Homeowner’s Association, and the Yardley Historical Association.
He also served as a Yardley Borough Auditor and a member of Yardley Borough Council and the Sewer Authority.
A fervent proponent of the preservation of open space, Bill worked to save important landscapes and contributed to the property acquisition efforts of the Trustees of Reservations in Massachusetts. He enjoyed travelling to their sites, especially Naumkeag and his beloved Monument Mountain.
Always one to further the quest for accuracy, he commissioned three books by author Peter Osborne – a history of Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania, a history of Washington Crossing State Park in New Jersey, and a history of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
Bill enthusiastically delved into many subjects, particularly railroading and transportation, and was an avid collector. A proud and involved member of his community, he enjoyed giving back.
Attending the illumination ceremony in memory of their friend were Dr. David and Mary Elizabeth Petro and their daughter, Adrienne; Lee Winson; Sue Gotta; Suzanne and Tim Foster and son, William; Sue Schneck and Matt Sinberg; Bill Moculak; Lynn Vogel and Josh Gradwohl, who helped put up the window and tree lights; Carol Such; Sue Crook; Leslie Jordan, who brought marshmallow treats to share; Charles Thomforde; and Jerry and Susan Taylor.
The lights adorning the Old Library will shine nightly throughout the holiday season until 12th Night (January 5, 2021).