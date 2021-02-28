YARDLEY BOROUGH >> A nearly century old South Main Street building in the heart of the business district is in line for a major building addition.
At its February 16 meeting, borough council routinely approved a certificate of appropriateness for 19 South Main that will allow the new owner of the building to demolish an existing two story addition and replace it with a new addition, pretty much doubling the size of the historic stone structure.
Two weeks earlier, the borough’s Historic Architectural Review Board voted, with one objection and one abstention, to recommend approval of the project, which is designed to make the original stone structure fronting on South Main Street into a more usable space.
Financial advisor Art Blick has an agreement to purchase the property pending HARB and zoning approvals. He plans on using the space for his wealth management firm and making a major investment in the structure to accommodate the needs of his business.
Bottom line, said Blick, “The configuration of the building wasn’t right for the amount of people I have and the way we do our business.”
His plans include demolishing an existing addition built onto the back of the main stone building and replacing it with a new 22 foot addition. The project also involves some interior renovation of the existing stone structure facing South Main Street.
According to architect Flavio Riva, three basic materials will be used to create the facade of the new building addition, which will overlook and be prominently seen from the parking lot of the neighboring Yardley Shopping Center.
“From the roof we’re looking at a standing seam product, mostly because there’s a lower pitched section in the middle, which needs to be something different from asphalt shingles,” said Riva.
“The majority of the siding will be board and batten, which is timeless, but still modern,” he said. “That’s broken up by some composite wood rain screen siding that will offer some warmth to the building and also play off the modern aesthetic as well.”
Riva said he chose the board and batten “to play off the stone, something that could bring some warmth to the color scheme. The view from that side is going to be more apparent and I thought it deserved a little different detailing,” added Riva, noting that the board and batten will also add an historic flavor.
“What we’re going to build will make it a much nicer looking building. We’re going to make it better than it is today,” Blick told the HARB.
After asking the architect to make some tweaks to the outward appearance of the addition, including changing the orientation of the composite wood siding from vertical to horizontal, HARB member Tim Foster at the board’s Feb. 4 meeting expressed satisfaction with the appearance of the proposed addition.
“I’d like to voice my support for the changes that were made. I looked at the material. It’s very harmonious with what we have going on there. The change to the horizontal direction of the wood-type siding was the key,” said Foster. “I’m very pleased with what this looks like now.”
HARB member Joy Harrington was the only member to recommend against the application. At an earlier meeting, Harrington voiced displeasure with the choice of board and batten, which she said “smacks of modern to me.
“I’m just having a hard time with the whole board and batten and the modern aesthetic to this beautiful old stone building. I don’t see what it does for it,” she said. “My goal is to always celebrate the old part of the building and to let everything else be secondary or subordinate to it.”
But Foster noted, “If this was all clapboard, the whole thing would look like a giant box stuck off the back of the building. If it was a smaller addition I think you could accomplish that. What they needed to do with this larger addition was to break up the mass. And congratulations for that. I think that was well done.”
Foster motioned for approval, recommending that the clapboard be smooth, that metal roofing be used, that the siding be horizontal and that slate line shingles on the existing and new roofs. The motion also included a suggestion to use simulated divided light and a mullion that is substantial on its windows.
Built in 1930, the historic stone building has housed numerous businesses over the years, including the William H. Fulper Real Estate Company, Century 21 Real Estate and most recently, the Makefield Agency.
At one point, the building’s addition was home to the editorial offices of the Yardley News. Many of the town’s old timers may remember making trips to the office to share tips or to drop off news items.
For many years, from the 1950s through the early 1980s, editor and publisher R. Joseph Martini penned stories and compiled the pages of the Yardley News at 19 South Main Street where his office was located in the second floor addition.
That’s where the editor penned his locally infamous “Satch Says” column each week and kept a chronicle of the community’s comings and goings for more than three decades until his death in 1981.