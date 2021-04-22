HARASSMENT >> On April 20 at 7:46 p.m., an officer was dispatched to investigate an harassment complaint . Further investigation led to a suspect who was advised to cease his behavior. On April 21, additional communications were received and the suspect, a 33 year old man from Rushland, was charged with harassment. The matter is pending court action.
ABANDONED VEHICLE/UNLICESED DRIVER >> On April 21 an officer was dispatched to South Delaware Avenue near Afton Avenue to investigate a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway. The officer discovered a Ford Pick-up with front end damage abandoned in gear with identification inside. Probable cause was developed to believe the vehicle was taken from Hunterdon County, N.J., by a man known to the victim. As a result, a 30 year old man from Frenchtown, N.J., was charged with unlicensed driving and abandonment of a motor vehicle. The case remains open with possible additional charges in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The case is awaiting court action.