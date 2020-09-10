HARASSMENT >> On Sunday, Sept. 6 an officer was displatched to Lantern Court to investigate a harassment complaint. As a result, a 50 year old man from Lower Makefield has been charged with harassment. The matter is pending court action.
DUI >> On Tuesday, Sept. 8 officers were dispatched to a residence on Lookover Lane to investigate a motor vehicle accident where a car had stuck a parked car. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that the operator was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. As a result, a 66 year old man from Lower Makefield was arrested is being charged with DUI.