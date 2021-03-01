THEFT/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9:23 p.m. a police officer responded to the 20 block of South Main Street to investigate damage and theft from a coin operated machine. The officer was able to identify the suspect and establish sufficient probable cause for an arrest. As a result, a 20 year old man from Lower Makefield has been charged with theft offenses and criminal mischief. The matter is pending court action.
YARDLEY BOROUGH POLICE REPORT: Lower Makefield man charged with theft from coin-operated machine
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- FEB. 22 BUCKS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: Vaccine clinics open as infections continue to fall
- Spring Weather Outlook: In the Northeast, stormy pattern forecast to extend into new season
- Walls come tumbling down at YMCA Fairless Hills to make way for $12M renovation project (WATCH GROUNDBREAKING VIDEO)
- NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE REPORT: Residents lose thousands in fraud schemes; DUI charges pending against motorists; more catalytic converter thefts
- Bucks County police departments report rise in catalytic converter thefts
- Philadelphia man charged with selling drugs that killed two Bucks County residents
- Yardley grants certificate of appropriateness for major building addition in the heart of town
- Bucks County receives an additional 25K doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the state
- LOWER MAKEFIELD POLICE REPORT: Bristol man arrested on drug charges; police investigate identity theft incidents, fraud complaints
- CVS Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at Pennsylvania locations
Images
Videos
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3