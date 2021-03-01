POLICE LIGHTS

THEFT/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9:23 p.m. a police officer responded to the 20 block of South Main Street to investigate damage and theft from a coin operated machine. The officer was able to identify the suspect and establish sufficient probable cause for an arrest. As a result, a 20 year old man from Lower Makefield has been charged with theft offenses and criminal mischief. The matter is pending court action.

