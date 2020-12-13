FRAUD AND THEFT >> In May, a South Main Street merchant reported fraudulent activity on their business checking account by use of fraudulent checks. During an investigation by borough police involving multiple search warrants, police were able to identify the suspect and establish sufficient probable cause.. As a result, on Dec. 7 a 21-year-old man from Bryn Mawr was charged with eight counts relating to fraud and theft. The matter is pending court action.
YARDLEY BOROUGH POLICE REPORT: Bryn Mawr man faces theft and fraud charges
