NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will lose the NFL's best receiver for "several weeks," according to a report form NFL Network.NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said that Michael Thomas' high-ankle injury from the week one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worse than the team originally thought.Thomas could now take "several weeks" to recover.Michael Thomas is the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year.In 2019, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions, catching 80% of passes to him in both the 2018 and the 2019 seasons.Thomas was the first non-quarterback offensive player to sign a contract worth up to $100 million. He signed the contract before the 2019 season began, after having at least 92 receptions, 1,137 yards and five touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.