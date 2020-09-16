ARREST >> On September 9 at 9:30 a.m., the department obtained an arrest warrant for a sujbect for ethnic intimidation, harassment and terroristic threats in a telephonic threats case. On Sept. 15, the suspect surrendered himself and was arrested. The 60 year old man from Allentown was processed, arraigned and released on unsecure bail. The matter is pending court action..
ARREST >> An officer conducting speed enforcement at N. Main and Irving streets on Sept. 12 at 8:03 p.m.. observed a vehicle travelling 49.5 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. During a traffic stop, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle. A 20 year old man from Hamilton Twp., N.J.,, was arrested, charged with speeding and misdemeanor drug offenses, and released. The matter is pending cour action.
ARREST >> On Sept. 15 at 3:47 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving at an extremely low speed in the 40 block of South Main Street with four-way flashers on. A query of the plate revealed the owner was wanted out of Philadelphia for assault. As a result, a 32 year old man from Philadelphia was arrested, processed and turned over to the custody of the Philadelphia Police Department.