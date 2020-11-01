DUI ARREST >> On Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2:18 p.m. at 40 South Main Street an officer on patrol was alerted to a vehicle in a parking lot running with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Further investigation provided the officer probable cause that the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs and was in possession of suspected heroin and paraphernalia. As a result, a 24 year old man from Pottstown was arrested, processed and released. The vehicle was impounded and the matter is pending court action.
DUI ARREST >> On Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:11 a.m. at East College and Pennsylvania Avenue, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle adjacent to the curb running with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Further investigation provided the officer with probable cause that the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. As a result, a 64 year old man from Morrisville was arrested, processed and released at his home. The matter is pending court action.