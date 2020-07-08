YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Police have filed theft charges against a 22 year old Patterson, New Jersey man for stealing mail on July 8, 2019 from a collection box located in front of Yardley Borough Hall.
Police have charged the man with two counts each of theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and tampering with records.
Last July a A borough officer was dispatched to the 60 block of South Main Street to investigated discarded mail bins.
An initial investigation led to the discovery of a US Mail Box broken into at the Yardley Post Office. A further investigation led to the identification of 12 victims who had mail stolen and checks altered totaling thousands of dollars and the identification of a suspect.
The matter is now pending court action.
"Our thanks to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Philadelphia Field Office for their assistance in this investigation," said Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly.