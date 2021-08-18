YARDLEY BOROUGH >> A 24 year old man is in custody and will face attempted murder charges of a law enforcement officer after shooting Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly Wednesday morning at Yardley Commons.
After an hours long standoff with police, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the arrest of 24 year old Colin Petroziello just after 3:30 pm.
“We now have our suspect in custody. And he will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. There will be no more bloodshed,” he said. “The suspect was apprehended without additional incident. Great care was taken, no lives were lost and no more blood was shed. That is always our goal.”
The arrest ended a four hour standoff that begin when Chief Joseph Kelly was shot while conducting a well being check at the 800 building.
Kelly, who was hit by a round of buckshot or birdshot that scattered, is recovering at St. Mary Medical Center where he is in excellent spirits, said Weintraub.
“He had his gun hand on his gun. He held up his other hand as a defense mechanism and he got hit in the hand and hit in the ear,” said Weintraub, who said a single shot was fired by the suspect.
“He wanted everyone to know that he’s okay and he expects to make a full recovery. He’s in great spirits and he’s with his loved ones,” said Weintraub.
Following the shooting, the man, who was known to local law enforcement, barricaded himself in a bedroom. That’s where law enforcement found him unconscious, but alive after breaching the room.
“I can’t tell you how they gained entrance into the bedroom, but I can tell you the suspect was alive and taken without incident. He was completely unharmed.”
Two long guns were later recovered outside of the apartment. A side arm was also recovered.
The shooting prompted a large response from law enforcement and a lockdown of the 260 unit residential complex on South Main Street. Residents were allowed to return to their homes just before 4 pm.
“I remember getting the call this morning and the chill that immediately ran down my spine. The luckiest person today is Chief Joseph Kelly. Then comes the police who serve and protect without regard for their own safety every damn day. They do it without a thought about what could happen to them at any given moment.
“This is just one horrible and awesome example all rolled into one because Chief Kelly knew of the risks and took them anyway when he assisted a fellow officer on the check the well being call.
“He won’t go home today, but he will go home,” said Weintraub.