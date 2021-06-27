PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> On Saturday, June 25 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a disorderly patron in a North Main Street establishment. When asked to leave, police said the patron, who appeared intoxicated, became disorderly and uncooperative. The woman, 38, from Trenton, N.J., was charged with public drunkenness and released. The case is pending court action.
Yardley Borough Police charge Trenton woman with public drunkenness
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- New Jersey woman faces check fraud charges in Newtown Township
- Yardley Borough Police charge Trenton woman with public drunkenness
- Kayden’s Law passes Pennsylvania State Senate; legislation now moves to State House for consideration
- Residents slam plans for Super Wawa in Holland; Northampton Township Supervisors announce special meeting to consider proposal
- Attempted homicide charges filed against man accused in Bucks County kidnapping and robbery
- In response to the silencing of conservative voices, Bucks Congressman joins colleagues in introducing Campus Free Speech Act
- NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE REPORT: Police investigate attempted burglary; make five arrests for suspected DUI
- Voting rights protection act clears Pennsylvania House of Representatives
- County commissioners support keeping Bucks in single congressional district
- Morrisville Borough Police Department reports uptick in catalytic converter thefts