POLICE LIGHTS

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> On Saturday, June 25 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a disorderly patron in a North Main Street establishment. When asked to leave, police said the patron, who appeared intoxicated, became disorderly and uncooperative. The woman, 38, from Trenton, N.J., was charged with public drunkenness and released. The case is pending court action.

comments powered by Disqus