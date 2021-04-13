YARDLEY BOROUGH >> On Saturday, April 10 at 5:39 a.m., an officer was dispatched to investigate a vehicle on the sidewalk at the Main Street and Afton Avenue intersection.
A further investigation led to probable cause that the driver was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
As a result, a 26 year old man from Norristown was arrested and charged with operating the opposite side of the highway, careless driving and DUI (with refusal to submit to testing).
The man was released to family, the vehicle was impounded and the matter is pending court action.
The department wishes to thank the Lower Makefield Township Police who assisted in the arrest.