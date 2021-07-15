YARDLEY BOROUGH >> At approximately 4 p.m., a police officer was dispatched to two restaurants on Main Street to investigate theft by deception/access device complaints involving a man and a woman.
As a precaution, the officer shared the description with the Yardley Inn located a few blocks away.
Shortly thereafter, police said attentive employees notified police they had seen the suspects and the officer stopped both in the parking lot of an East Afton Avenue restaurant.
During the course of the investigation, the man resisted arrest and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Lower Makefield Police Department. Further investigation and the service of a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs, stolen credit cards and a large sum of U.S. currency in the car.
As a result, a 22 year old man and a 21 year old female, both from the Bronx, N.Y., were processed, arraigned and remanded to Bucks County Prison with bail set at $200,000 each.
The couple is charged with access device fraud (four counts), theft of lost or mislaid property (two counts), receiving stolen property (two counts) and possession of marijuana.
Additionally the man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The vehicle was impounded.
The investigation continues into the incident and the matter is pending court action.