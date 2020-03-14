YARDLEY BOROUGH >> In light of Governor Tom Wolf’s extension of social distancing and mitigation practices to Bucks County on Saturday afternoon, Yardley Borough has made the decision to close borough hall until Monday, March 30 at which time the situation will be reevaluated.
All meeting of Borough Boards, Commissions and Committees through March 30 are cancelled. Events taking place in the Borough Recreation Room are also cancelled.
Borough staff will work from home and remain available to serve Yardley residents. Inquiries should be directed to Borough Manager Paula Johnson at pjohnson@yardleyboro.com. The Borough Manager may, at her discretion, take appointments with residents to handle urgent business.
The Yardley Borough Police Department, as well as local fire and EMS responders, will remain operational and available to serve the public. The Yardley Borough Police Department can be reached at 215-493-2782. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
The Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 will be conducted electronically. Residents should check the Borough website and social media pages for instructions regarding how to watch and participate in the meeting from home.
Yardley Mayor Chris Harding and Council President David Bria are encouraging community members and businesses to comply with the social distancing and mitigation practices put into place across Bucks County. Governor Wolf is recommending that all non-essential retail businesses close for a period of two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Non-essential businesses include locations such as gyms, community centers, restaurants and salons.
"The closure of non-essential businesses is currently voluntary, but is strongly encouraged," said Council President David Bria. "This will undoubtedly put strain on many of Yardley’s small businesses, but the consequences could be much greater if COVID-19 is allowed to spread broadly through the community. The virus poses the greatest risk to senior citizens, which make up nearly one of every six residents of Bucks County."
Businesses that do opt to remain open are strongly advised to consider plans that reduce community exposure, such as take-out or delivery.
Essential businesses and services, which include gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals will remain open. Public utilities will remain in service.