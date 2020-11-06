YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Borough Council on Nov. 4 voted 6 to 0 to approve a preliminary budget for 2021 calling for a four mill tax increase, part of which is needed to shore up a deficit mostly created by the pandemic.
Borough manager Paula Johnson outlined the preliminary budget during council’s Nov. 4th Zoom meeting.
In her presentation, Johnson said the spending plan contains a $50,000 to $70,000 general fund deficit impacted by significant decreases in revenue created by the coronavirus.
Johnson said revenue is down across the board from real estate transfer taxes, fines and violations, special police services, building permit fees and contributions from private sectors.
“We have deferred expenses that were budgeted in 2020 to 2021, including the roof on the annex building, replacement of doors on borough hall, additional maintenance and upkeep of Borough Hall, the Mary Yardley Footbridge replacement project, North Main Street sidewalks and a new police vehicle.”
To make up the deficit and to build89 up the borough’s capital reserve fund, the budget contains four additional mills for 2021, with two mills going to the general fund, which supports day-to-day operations, including police, administration, legal, zoning and planning, public works, upgrades to borough hall, fixing the roof of the annex building and purchase of a new police car, and two mills, or about $70,000, allocated to its capital reserve fund for future projects.
“It was just a few short years ago that our capital reserve fund balance was just over $64,000 and we did not have an emergency fund. In 2018 and 2019 we have been able to build up our savings and start a much needed emergency fund. Our current balance is just over $141,000 and capital reserve has just over $196,000.”
The increase would boost millage rates in the borough from 24.73 to 28.73 mills with each mill equating to $35,004.
That would mean a resident with a property assessed at the borough’s average of $27,644 would see their taxes increase by $110.57, from $683.64 to $794.21.
This would put $55.29 per household into the general fund and $55.28 per household into the capital reserve account.
Of the 28.73 mills, equalling just over $1,005,000, 22.66 mills are earmarked for general purposes with the remaining 6.07 mills allocated toward dedicated funds, including fire protection, street improvements, street lighting, ambulance and rescue squad, recreation and capital reserve with the new two mills.
On the expenditure side of the ledger, Johnson said public safety makes up the biggest part of the budget pie followed by executive, legal, engineering, etc.
“Focusing on the future and key projects, this tax increase will enable us to deliver on some high priority community initiatives while driving continued improvements to our services, one being the Mary Yardley footbridge,” said Johnson. “We continue to apply for grants to complete the North Main Street sidewalk, some of which have required matches from the borough. Acquiring the PECO lot in Morgan Avenue would increase our open space benefiting our CRS program and minimizing new construction in the floodplain.
“Looking beyond 2021 we would like to complete the North Main Street sidewalk to Dolington Road and continue to look for ways to expand and upgrade borough hall,” said Johnson.
Yardley Borough residents have not seen a municipal tax increase since 2017.
After listening to the presentation, Councilman John McCann raised a number of concerns with the spending plan, including raising taxes for capital projects during a pandemic
“I myself am not struggling, but I know many in the community are,” said McCann. “I know something like a tax hike at this time will be alarming to some. I have reservations about that, especially while we are fundraising for a public works project (the Mary Yardley bridge replacement project) and then raising taxes on top of it. I worry about the message that sends to the community in the midst of fundraising efforts.
“I support all the projects. I think they are all important,” McCann said of the projects outlined in the spending plan. “Maybe the line of credit could help us with some of these projects,” he said, referencing a line of credit the borough has with First National Bank of Newtown.
“If we’re going to raise taxes, perhaps this is the time to get rid of the per capita tax,” he continued, rattling off another idea. “The occupation tax is cumbersome to collect. Maybe people would be willing to support this if that were on the table.”
Councilman Matt Curtin echoed much of what McCann said while commending Johnson for the work the borough’s administration has put into the budget.
“I feel as though the mileage (increase) for the general fund feels necessary to continue to fund operations effectively,” said Curtain, but added, “It’s reasonable to debate the timing for adding a tax for capital projects during a pandemic. There’s also the thought of using some of the debt we have access to at a low cost and potentially funding those projects with revenue later.
“I, too, had the idea of getting rid of the nuisance taxes, because people would benefit from having those gone,” added Curtin, but noted, “We’re limited as a borough on the methods and ways we can tax people. And those taxes are currently grandfathered so if we did get rid of them it’s a revenue we can never bring back again. Those are my thoughts, but it’s a reasonable discussion we should all have openly.”
Councilman Uri Feiner added that “nobody likes to raise taxes. We have to be very diligent about cost. But you can’t avoid inflation and if you don’t raise taxes you create a situation of not being responsible. It’s the responsible thing to do. It sucks that it’s during a pandemic, but we’re not doing the community a favor by kicking that can down the road because it catches up with us and what you don’t collect this year, next year you have a bigger problem. We have to do the responsible thing.”
The budget will be available for review at borough hall and on the borough’s website for public review. Council is tentatively scheduled to pass a final passage at its first meeting in December.