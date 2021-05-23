YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Vault will not face opposition from the borough when it appears before the zoning hearing board in June to add a 200 square foot kitchen and smoker to its Taproom on West College Avenue.
In a reversal, the Yardley Borough Council at its May 18 meeting voted unanimously to send its solicitor to the June zoning hearing board meeting not to oppose the variance request, but as a neutral party.
Councilman Matt Curtin made the motion “in the spirit of compromise” after hearing from the Vault’s operations manager and more than a dozen residents and patrons supportive of the zoning board appeal.
“I don’t think we should take a stance on this before we have a hearing,” said Curtin. “My view would be to send the solicitor as a neutral party thereby preserving our rights. And then let’s have the hearing. Let’s have the residents speak. And let’s see what the zoning board does. It doesn’t preclude us from taking action.”
“It seems to me this is clearly a nuanced issue,” said Councilman Uri Feiner. “We’ve heard a lot from all sides and this is why there is a zoning hearing board. They need to spend a few hours on this, take it all into consideration and make a decision,” said Feiner.
“What I see is a business owner who has been a responsible business owner that after a year of COVID, his businesses have survived ... They have done a beautiful job of investing in the borough and overall looking at the big picture have improved the quality of life here.
“If they want to add a smoker it’s a zoning decision to see if that impacts the volume. For all we know less people might go because they can stay there longer ... We should stay out of nuanced issues. I don’t think we should be spending solicitor money on taking a position.”
Councilwoman Caroline Thompson voted for the new motion, but raised concern over “incrementalism” and previous opposition in the borough to Transit Oriented Development, or TOD, which allows a mixture of uses in a particular zone.
“We need to think about the precedent we are setting, about TODs and whether that’s something we want here and about where this leads if we continue to allow incrementalism to happen with the variances we give to our businesses.”
Councilman Matt Ross echoed Thompson’s concerns. “This is not about business, this is about repackaging the word TOD into the word kitchen. I’m just worried about the unattended consequences that everyone was worried about with the TOD happening here.”
Councilwoman Kim Segal-Morris agreed with Curtin and Feiner that the Taproom deserves a fair hearing before the zoning hearing board, but also agreed with Thompson and Ross that “we need to be careful on the variances granted, that we don’t turn that area into a growing restaurant zone. But I think the zoning board hearing is the place to determine that.”
The vote comes two weeks after the council motioned 4 to 3 to oppose the variance request and to uphold the borough’s zoning ordinance.
The Vault’s Taproom opened its doors in 2019 at the Tannery, a former industrial site converted into office use on West College Avenue, after securing approval to operate a brewery and a 40 seat tasting room as an accessory use.
The use allows the Taproom to produce and bottle beer and to offer public tastings at the site, which is zoned light industrial. It also allows food to be brought in from other locations, but does not allow it to be made on site.
The Vault is seeking a variance to expand its usage at the Taproom to include a small kitchen and a barbecue smoker, both of which are not permitted under the accessory use.
“All we are asking is for the right not to have to bring food from the Vault every night - sometimes two or three times in the middle of the night,” the Vault’s Operations Manager Jim Cain told council. “I just want to expand the kitchen use to offer authentic barbecue. I think the community would like that and it would have zero impact on neighbors, but it would have a tremendous positive impact on the entire borough community.”
At the heart of the issue is the Taproom’s location, which is not zoned for restaurant use and is bordered by residential neighborhoods along South Main Street, West College Avenue and Van Horn. Complicating the issue, the Taproom has been generating an increasing number of complaints from neighbors in recent weeks over music emanating from the site and an increase in crowd size.
Those issues, said Cain, will be resolved as the Taproom returns indoors and discontinues the use of its outdoor tent, which it was forced to use due to the pandemic.
More than a dozen residents spoke during the meeting while others weighed in on chat.
Many of those who spoke were patrons of the Vault and the Taproom and supporters of the business investments the Cain’s have made in the borough.
Nicolas Pugliese called it an “undue burden” to require a business owner to constantly cart all of his food across town. “He’s allowed to serve food there. He should be allowed to prepare it there as well.”
Ironhorse Drive resident Laurle Nalbone added that the Vault businesses have brought a lot to the borough. “They have created job opportunities, they have filled empty retail spaces, they have brought revenue into the borough. And quite frankly, they have made Yardley a fun and exciting destination. He has shown his loyalty to the community and the borough and the community should repay that a little bit to Jim.”
Adan Powley of Milton Drive in Lower Makefield urged the borough to give Jim Cain a “fair hearing” before the zoning hearing board and to reconsider its decision to oppose the requested relief. “Jim is committed to Yardley. He’s not investing in the surrounding neighborhoods or in other states. He is putting everything into Yardley and has created these wonderful venues for our residents.”
Several residents said they will oppose the application at the zoning board meeting, including Van Horn resident Albert Celini.
“We are very proud of Mr. Cain’s investments and what he has done for the community. And we generally have no qualm with the opening of the Taproom as a permitted use ... We want him to succeed, but the goal here of expanding it beyond its permitted use is not consistent with the original zoning and I don’t believe it’s in the spirit of what our neighbors here want in our backyard. We don’t know how 40 seats became 100 and a Grateful Dead band. It’s just not in the nature of the quiet peaceful use that we expect for our properties.
“It’s like that old adage,” added Celini. “The camel’s head goes under the tent and then the rest of the camel comes in. The next thing we’ll see is a patio expansion and expansion of the facility into a full service restaurant, which was never intended for that zoning.”