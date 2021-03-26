YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Yardley Borough Councilman David Bria announced on Friday, March 26 that he will seek re-election to a four-year term this November.
“Serving my community these last four years on Yardley Council has been a privilege," said Bria. "I want to continue working to ensure that Yardley remains one of the best places to live, work and visit in Bucks County.”
Bria, who is endorsed by the Lower Makefield/Yardley Democratic Committee, was first elected to Yardley Council in 2017 and has served as Council President since January 2020. Early in his first term, he introduced and passed an LGBTQ-inclusive anti-discrimination ordinance which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
More recently, Bria led the effort to amend Yardley’s floodplain ordinance. The changes, adopted in February, provide homeowners with more options to expand and renovate their homes while preserving their eligibility for flood insurance discounts.
Bria said that his top priorities for a second term include completing the North Main Street sidewalk project and exploring grant opportunities for renovations to Yardley’s deteriorating Borough Hall. He also plans to introduce an alternative energy ordinance, based on a model provided by the Bucks County Planning Commission, that would incentivize the use of green energy systems in new development.
“Yardley has benefitted from tremendous economic growth in recent years. To continue that trend, we need to take a long-term approach to financial planning and create incentives for new and growing businesses to choose Yardley as their home.”
Five of Yardley’s seven councilmembers are up for re-election in 2021, in addition to the town’s Mayor and Tax Collector. The general election takes place on November 2.