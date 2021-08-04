YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Two new part-time officers are joining the borough’s police force after officially being sworn in on Tuesday, August 3.
Mayor Chris Harding administered the oath to Andrew Nagle of Lower Makefield and Heather Carnival of Middletown Township.
Friends and relatives of both officers attended the swearing in, which took place at the bi-monthly borough council meeting and followed a unanimous vote by council officially hiring them as part-time officers pending certification from the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission.
Officer Carnivaleis a graduate of the Montgomery County Police Academy and Arcadia University with a degree in Criminal Justice.
She comes to Yardley following law enforcement internships with police departments in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. She also completed the Inside-Out program, a one-of-a-kind experience that brings police cadets inside a state prison to study and complete a sociology class with inmates.
Officer Andrew Nagleis a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Criminal Justice and the Temple University Police Academy.
He comes to Yardley with a background in law enforcement that includes an internship with a Mercer County, N.J., police department and a police experience with another Bucks County law enforcement agency. He also works as an Emergency Medical Technician in New Jersey.
“In a time when law enforcement recruiting has never been more challenging, we are excited to add two very qualified candidates to our Yardley Borough Police Department ranks,” said Chief Joseph Kelly.
“The quality of these new officers, evidenced by the depth of their character and diverse experiences, will ensure the Borough is protected by men and woman committed to our core values of integrity, respect, loyalty and courage,” said Kelly.
In other business, council gave the verbal go ahead to a special event request for a Mini Music Festival Under the Pavilion, which will take place August 21 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Presented by Experience Yardley, the afternoon event will feature the Philadelphia Saxophone Orchestra and the Philadelphia-based indie rock band, Cryin’ Carolina.
“They are both Yardley talent and we are quite happy and proud to bring them to our town,” said David Appelbaum, president of Experience Yardley.
Philadelphia-based Cryin’ Carolina just released its new EP, “july,” a nostalgic compendium of love, loss and wondering. It is available now for streaming, download and purchase.
The band features Ann Esther on lead vocals, HannahRae on vocals and keys and Austin Johnson on guitar.
The event, said Appelbaum, is part of his organization’s mission to bring people into town to experience Yardley while simultaneously benefiting the town’s economy and helping it to thrive.
“Between the Yardley Farmer’s Market, Music Under the Pavilion and Music On Main we are bringing people into town for the day for entertainment, shopping and eating,” said Appelbaum. “We’re also helping to produce more events at the pavilion, which is underutilized.”
The two-act event will dovetail into Music On Main beginning at 6 p.m. at Buttonwood Plaza and featuring a performance by Wanamaker Lewis and the Lewis Brothers, a long established Philadelphia-based bluegrass band.
Wanamaker Lewis is known as one of the most talented banjo players to come out of the tristate area. And his tight four-piece band has been around for more than a decade. Attendees can expect high-energy, seductive rhythms, and a whole lot of soul with an ensemble of guitar, harmonica, bass and drums (Lewis is on guitar and vocals).
The events also coincide with Yardley Restaurant Week, which takes place from Monday, August 16 to Sunday, August 22 and is also presented by Experience Yardley.
During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer price-fixed menus, food and beverage specials. For additional information visit the Yardley Restaurant Week FaceBook page.